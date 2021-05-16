Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,969.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

