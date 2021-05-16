Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $259,490.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aluna.Social Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,224,245 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

