Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

May 16th, 2021


Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $239,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

