Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

