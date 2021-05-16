Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

