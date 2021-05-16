Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

