Ambrosus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and $1.48 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 720,050,100 coins and its circulating supply is 183,822,631 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

