American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 90.21% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $124,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of ESGA stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

