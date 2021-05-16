American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock Position Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,482 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

