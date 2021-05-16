American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.30. American Tower reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $246.76. 1,714,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.