American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.30. American Tower reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $246.76. 1,714,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

