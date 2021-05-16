American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

AMT opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.10. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.