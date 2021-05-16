American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.83. 830,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,437. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 203,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

