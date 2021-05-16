Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

