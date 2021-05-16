AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

