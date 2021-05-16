Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.