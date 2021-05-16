Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report ($1.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($4.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 11,537,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

