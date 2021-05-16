Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.02. Dover has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $155.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

