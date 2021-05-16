Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $766.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.70 million to $804.19 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $814.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

