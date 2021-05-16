Analysts Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $97.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $392.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.80 million to $400.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $416.72 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $432.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP opened at $154.71 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

