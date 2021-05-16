Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

LXFR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 138,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.