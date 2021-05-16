Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 198,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

