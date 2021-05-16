Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.73 and the lowest is $4.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of RS stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

