Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $178,032,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.10. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

