Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $178,032,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.10. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.