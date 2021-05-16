Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $52.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.81 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $71.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

