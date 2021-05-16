Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.23. 188,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

