Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report $12.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.95 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICBK opened at $24.10 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

