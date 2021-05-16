Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $13.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Edison International stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

