Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.86 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

NYSE EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

