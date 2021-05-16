Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $188.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

