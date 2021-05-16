Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

