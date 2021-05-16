Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

