Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 976,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

