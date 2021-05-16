Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.88. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,978 shares of company stock worth $7,431,368 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

WCC stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

