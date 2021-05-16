Analyzing Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Credit Real Estate and Brookfield Property REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Brookfield Property REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 12.26 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -25.64 Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.45 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -232.33% 6.05% 1.77% Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20%

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out -111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Property REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.