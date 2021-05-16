Anchor (ANCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,569.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $19,569.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.91 or 0.01154221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.