Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Tops $0.13

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $35.97 million and approximately $70.13 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

