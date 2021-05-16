Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00011087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $326.13 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01267432 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,282,390 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

