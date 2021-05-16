AnimalGo Hits Market Cap of $7.90 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $546,503.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00086479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.01130412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

