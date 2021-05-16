ankrETH (aEth) Market Cap Reaches $98.26 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a total market cap of $98.26 million and approximately $290,698.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $3,350.28 or 0.07328419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.01126778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00116278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00062389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH's official website is stkr.io . ankrETH's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network .

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

