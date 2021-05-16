ANON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $50.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $43,899.58 and approximately $50.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.00516273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00231434 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

