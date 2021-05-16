AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $1.18

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $671,235.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00087050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $485.05 or 0.01092256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00115049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061820 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

