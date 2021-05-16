Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $123.58 million and $1.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.63 or 0.00013619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

