Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Aphria by 293.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,807,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,995,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 188.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,213,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,021 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

