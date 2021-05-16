APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Hits $8.40 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, APIX has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $489,556.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00087050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $485.05 or 0.01092256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00115049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061820 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

