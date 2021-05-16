apM Coin Price Down 16% Over Last Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00084966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 104,987.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01120937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113831 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.