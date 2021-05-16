Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

