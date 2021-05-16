Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report sales of $52.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.81 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AINV opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.