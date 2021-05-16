AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 38.9% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $35.85 million and $430,927.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,272,011 coins and its circulating supply is 245,272,010 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

