AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $40.66 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $40.66 million and $632,982.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,272,011 coins and its circulating supply is 245,272,010 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

