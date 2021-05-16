Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $35,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,739,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

